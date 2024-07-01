Airbus Says Will Buy 'major Activities' Of Subcontractor Spirit
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) European aerospace giant Airbus said Monday it would buy "major activities related to Airbus" from subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems, as US rival Boeing said it was going to take over the bulk of the group's operations.
Spirit AeroSystems builds fuselages and other significant parts for both Airbus and Boeing.
Airbus said it had entered into an agreement to take over Spirit's facilities related to the production of parts for its planes for a nominal fee of $1, and will be "compensated by payment of $559 million from Spirit AeroSystems" for the transaction.
The group said this includes production sites related to the A350 in North Carolina and France, as well as the production of the A220's wings and mid-fuselage in Belfast and Casablanca in Morocco.
It would also cover the A220 pylons which are made in Kansas in the United States.
The group said in its statement Monday that with the agreement Airbus "aims to ensure stability of supply for its commercial aircraft programs through a more sustainable way forward, both operationally and financially."
The announcement comes as US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it had reached a "definitive deal" to buy Spirit, which has faced scrutiny over production quality control in recent months.
Boeing said the merger was worth $4.7 billion.
Boeing is by far Spirit's biggest customer, with around 70 percent of its revenue coming from the American plane maker in 2023.
Recent Stories
Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From World
-
Russia defence ministry says destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones60 minutes ago
-
Vote-ready UK waits to scoop up Brexit boost1 hour ago
-
Crowd control at Japan's Mount Fuji as hiking season begins2 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity looms2 hours ago
-
Xi Jinping to attend SCO summit, pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan2 hours ago
-
Caribbean braces for powerful Hurricane Beryl2 hours ago
-
Dutch seek to reignite 'will to win' against Euros underdogs Romania3 hours ago
-
Caribbean braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Beryl4 hours ago
-
We could have beaten Georgia 9-1 in Euros last 16: Spain coach4 hours ago
-
N.Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Yonhap4 hours ago
-
Crowd control at Japan's Mount Fuji as hiking season begins4 hours ago
-
S.Africa announces new government with opposition getting 12 ministries4 hours ago