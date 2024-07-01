Open Menu

Airbus Says Will Buy 'major Activities' Of Subcontractor Spirit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Airbus says will buy 'major activities' of subcontractor Spirit

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) European aerospace giant Airbus said Monday it would buy "major activities related to Airbus" from subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems, as US rival Boeing said it was going to take over the bulk of the group's operations.

Spirit AeroSystems builds fuselages and other significant parts for both Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus said it had entered into an agreement to take over Spirit's facilities related to the production of parts for its planes for a nominal fee of $1, and will be "compensated by payment of $559 million from Spirit AeroSystems" for the transaction.

The group said this includes production sites related to the A350 in North Carolina and France, as well as the production of the A220's wings and mid-fuselage in Belfast and Casablanca in Morocco.

It would also cover the A220 pylons which are made in Kansas in the United States.

The group said in its statement Monday that with the agreement Airbus "aims to ensure stability of supply for its commercial aircraft programs through a more sustainable way forward, both operationally and financially."

The announcement comes as US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said it had reached a "definitive deal" to buy Spirit, which has faced scrutiny over production quality control in recent months.

Boeing said the merger was worth $4.7 billion.

Boeing is by far Spirit's biggest customer, with around 70 percent of its revenue coming from the American plane maker in 2023.

Related Topics

France Casablanca Buy Belfast United States Morocco From Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Petrol price increased by Rs7.45 per litre

6 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

2 days ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

2 days ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 days ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 days ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 days ago

More Stories From World