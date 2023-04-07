Airbus Helicopters, a branch of the European multinational aerospace corporation, on Friday signed a contract to supply 50 H160 multirole helicopters to the Chinese prominent helicopter lessor and operator GDAT.

"We are honoured GDAT has decided to bolster their all-Airbus fleet of 26 helicopters with the addition of 50 H160 helicopters. The H160 has been designed at the outset as a multi-mission helicopter and is, therefore, well suited to the multiple segments that lessors provide for," CEO of Airbus Helicopters Bruno Even said.

Airbus launched the sales of H160 multirole helicopters, used for offshore transportation, commercial passenger transport, emergency medical services, public services, as well as business and private aviation, in 2015, according to the company.

On Thursday, Airbus signed an agreement to open a second assembly line in its plant in the Chinese city of Tianjin to double production capacity in the country.

Airbus is one of the world's largest aerospace and defense corporations. The company consists of three divisions: Airbus SAS, which produces commercial aircraft, Airbus Defense and Space, and Airbus Helicopters.