Airbus Wins Top Billing In Dubai Airshow Deals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:22 PM

With Boeing embroiled in the 737 MAX crisis, Airbus has emerged as the star of the Dubai Airshow, sealing two mammoth sales to Emirates and Air Arabia bolstered by a number of smaller deals.

However, Boeing secured one firm sale and another "letter of intent" for its 737 MAX aircraft, in what analysts said was much-needed support for the model that was grounded in March following two fatal crashes.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline said it would buy 50 Airbus 350-900 widebody aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin in May 2023.

The airline, the largest in the Middle East, is reorganising its fleet after cutting orders of the A380 superjumbo, which airlines have struggled to fill to its capacity of 500-850 people.

Emirates has a whopping 271 large aircraft, including 113 Airbus A380 superjumbos and 158 Boeing 777 planes.

The agreement replaces an earlier plan to buy 30 A350s and 40 A330neos in a deal worth $21.4 billion, but Emirates said that discussions on purchasing the A330neos could still be revived.

Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier based in the United Arab Emirates, said it would buy 120 Airbus A320s in an order worth $14 billion that will triple its fleet.

It currently operates 53 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and will move ahead with plans to add new routes to its network, which includes 170 destinations.

Air Arabia last month announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based giant Etihad Airways to launch a new low-cost airline based in the UAE capital, to be known as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

