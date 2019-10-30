Aircraft Crashes Into Apartment Building in Atlanta - Police

An aircraft has crashed into an apartment building in Atlanta, Georgia, the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) An aircraft has crashed into an apartment building in Atlanta Georgia , the DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) said on Wednesday.

"Media Alert: DKPD are responding to a possible plane crash near I-85 & Clairmont.

We'll have more updates as they come," the DeKalb County Police Department said via Twitter.

An aircraft flew into an apartment building close to Interstate 85 in the northeastern part of the city of Atlanta, but there was no initial word on casualties or whether the crash was accidental or deliberate, CNN reported.