Aircraft Passenger Who Said She Had Explosive Device Detained in Domodedovo - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The passenger who said she had an explosive device on board an aircraft that arrived in Moscow from Simferopol has been detained, a source told Sputnik.

S7 Airlines earlier in the day told Sputnik that a passenger on the Simferopol-Moscow flight stood in the aisle and announced that she had an explosive device.

The plane safely landed in Domodedovo.

"Yes," the source said when asked whether the passenger had been detained.