Aircraft With 26 Russian Children Taken Out Of Syria Lands In Moscow Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:20 AM

Aircraft With 26 Russian Children Taken Out of Syria Lands in Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) For the first time since the introduction of coronavirus-related restrictions, a Russian Defense Ministry aircraft with 26 Russian children taken from the orphanages of Syria's Damascus landed at the Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow, the press service of Russian children's rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said.

Earlier reports said 26 Russian children from Damascus orphanages were returning home on Tuesday.

"With the assistance of Anna Kuznetsova, commissioner under the Russian president, 26 Russian children who were in orphanages in Damascus have been returned to their homeland from the Syrian Arab Republic," the press service said.

