Aircraft With French Deputy Interior Minister Rolls Off Runway on Touchdown - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The plane with 39 passengers, including French Minister Delegate for Territorial Entities Caroline Cayeux, rolled off the runway while landing at Paris Orly Airport on Thursday evening, French media reported on Friday.

The aircraft was flying from the city of Rodez in the southern French department of Aveyron, the Figaro newspaper reported.

"More fear than harm," Cayeux said on Twitter.

She also thanked the firefighters and airport staff for their work.

Fly Amelia air company said that the incident occurred due to bad weather conditions.