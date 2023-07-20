Aircraft With Members of Colombian Opposition Party on Board Crashes in Colombia - Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) A Cessna aircraft carrying leaders of the right-wing Democratic Center party, founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe in 2013, has crashed in the central Colombian department of Boyaca, the Civil Aviation Authority of Colombia said on Wednesday.

"This Wednesday morning, Cessna T210N, registration number HK 5138, an air taxi flying from Villavicencio to Guaymaral, crashed near San Luis de Gaceno in the department of Boyaca," the agency said on Twitter.

The agency noted that in addition to the pilot on board the crashed plane were former diplomat and senator Nohora Tovar, as well as the leaders of the Democratic Center party, Oscar Rodriguez, Felipe Carreno, Guillermo Perez and Dimas Barrero.

The regulator expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said it was investigating the incident.