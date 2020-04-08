UrduPoint.com
Aircraft With Russian Nationals On Board Leaves New York For Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) An aircraft with Russian nationals on board has left New York's JFK airport for Moscow, according to flight monitoring service flightradar24.com.

Due to the situation with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Russia on April 4 suspended international flights taking Russians to their homeland.

On Friday, such a flight of Aeroflot from New York to Moscow was canceled. Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov earlier said about 2,000 Russians, who planned to return home, remained in the United States.

On Monday, Russia resumed flights to take compatriots from abroad.

