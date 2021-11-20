UrduPoint.com

Airfield In Afghanistan's Jalalabad Ready To Receive Humanitarian Aid From Iran - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 11:18 PM

The airfield in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad is ready for operation and will soon receive humanitarian aid from Iran, the provincial governor's office announced on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The airfield in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad is ready for operation and will soon receive humanitarian aid from Iran, the provincial governor's office announced on Saturday.

"The airfield of the city of Jalalabad is ready to receive domestic and international flights... The authorities will soon receive humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic of Iran through the airfield of Jalalabad," the statement said.

The governor's office noted that all technical and security issues hindering the operation of the airfield have been resolved.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down.

On September 7, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

The population of the country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people.

