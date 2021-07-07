Airlift Company Agrees to Pay $11Mln on False Claims to US Govt. - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The AAR Corporation has agreed to pay $11 million to the US government to settle false claims allegations about aircraft maintenance services it performed for Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

"AAR Corp. ... and its subsidiary, AAR Airlift Group, located in Melbourne, Florida, have agreed to pay the United States $11,088,000 to resolve False Claims Act allegations in connection with aircraft maintenance services performed by Airlift on two TRANSCOM contracts," the department said in a press release.

The allegations involve helicopters that Airlift owned and maintained for use in transporting Department of Defense (DoD) cargo and personnel in support of Department of Defense missions in Afghanistan and Africa, the release explained.

"The settlement resolves allegations that Airlift knowingly failed to maintain nine aircrafts in accordance with contract requirements, and that because of this failure, the helicopters were not airworthy and should not have been certified by Airlift as 'fully mission capable,'" the Justice Department said.

AAR and Airlift have also agreed to pay $429,273.69 to resolve a separate Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) matter citing deficiencies in Airlift's helicopter maintenance, the Justice Department said.