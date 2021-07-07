UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airlift Company Agrees To Pay $11Mln On False Claims To US Govt. - Justice Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Airlift Company Agrees to Pay $11Mln on False Claims to US Govt. - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The AAR Corporation has agreed to pay $11 million to the US government to settle false claims allegations about aircraft maintenance services it performed for Transportation Command (TRANSCOM), the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

"AAR Corp. ... and its subsidiary, AAR Airlift Group, located in Melbourne, Florida, have agreed to pay the United States $11,088,000 to resolve False Claims Act allegations in connection with aircraft maintenance services performed by Airlift on two TRANSCOM contracts," the department said in a press release.

The allegations involve helicopters that Airlift owned and maintained for use in transporting Department of Defense (DoD) cargo and personnel in support of Department of Defense missions in Afghanistan and Africa, the release explained.

"The settlement resolves allegations that Airlift knowingly failed to maintain nine aircrafts in accordance with contract requirements, and that because of this failure, the helicopters were not airworthy and should not have been certified by Airlift as 'fully mission capable,'" the Justice Department said.

AAR and Airlift have also agreed to pay $429,273.69 to resolve a separate Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) matter citing deficiencies in Airlift's helicopter maintenance, the Justice Department said.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan Melbourne Florida United States Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

12 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

12 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood for expanding regional trade to ..

1 hour ago

Govt not afraid of Bilawal's dirty politics: Ali H ..

1 hour ago

Illegal water pipes uprooted to reduce agricultura ..

1 hour ago

Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Proves Highly Effective ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.