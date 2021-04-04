UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airline Chiefs Urge UK's Johnson To Resume Foreign Travel In May - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:50 PM

Airline Chiefs Urge UK's Johnson to Resume Foreign Travel in May - Letter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Airline bosses have appealed to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resume foreign travel in May, calling it a key prerequisite for any economic rebound, according to a letter obtained by The Sun.

The letter was signed by executives of British Airways, Ryanair, easyJet, Loganair, Jet2, Virgin Atlantic, TUI and trade body Airlines UK. The plea comes as the government's Global Travel Taskforce is set to issue its report later in April. Under current regulations, foreign travel will not resume until May 17 at the earliest.

"We recognise that universal, restriction-free international travel everywhere may not be possible from 17 May. However, there can be no economic recovery without aviation and we are confident we now have the tools to enable a safe and meaningful restart to air travel in May," the letter, published on Saturday, read.

The country is going to introduce a so-called traffic-light system for foreign travelers. Passengers from the green category will be exempt from quarantine, but will still have to do COVID-19 tests before departure and upon arrival.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Kingdom April May From Government

Recent Stories

EAD, National Aquarium team up to rescue endangere ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5,020 new COVID-19 cases, 81 more ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first regionally, 15th globally in Kearn ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Senegal&#039;s President ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 130.5 million

2 hours ago

UAE affirms full solidarity with Jordan, support f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.