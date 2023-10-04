Airline ‘flynas’ receives 5 new airbus A320neo, increasing fleet size to 56

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Saudi “flynas” airline announced the delivery of five A320neo aircraft to increase its all-Airbus fleet to 56 airplanes, reflecting a growth of more than 100% in the past two years.

The latest deliveries come as part of the expansion plan launched under the title "We connect the world with the Kingdom," in line with the national strategy of civil aviation to reach 330 million passengers and 100 million tourists and increase the international destinations linked with the Kingdom to more than 250 by 2030.

With the delivery of the five new A320neo, the total number of airplanes received by flynas this year reached 11. A total of nineteen A320neo aircraft are scheduled for delivery by the end of the year.

The CEO and Managing Director of flynas, Bander Almohanna, said: “This new batch of aircraft reflects flynas’ commitment to achieving its strategy of growth and expansion by upscaling its fleet and multiplying the seating capacity of domestic and international flights in line with objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Program to streamline access to the Two Holy Mosques and the national strategy of civil aviation to enable national airlines to contribute to linking the world with the Kingdom.

"

Almohanna added: "The company, over the next weeks, will receive eight new [air]planes as part of the batch scheduled for delivery in 2023 in a total of 19 aircraft, within an order of purchasing 120 aircraft from Airbus in a total amount exceeding 32 billion Riyals.”

He indicated that flynas is preparing to launch its latest operations base in Madinah Airport before the end of 2023, making it the only carrier with four operations bases across the Kingdom.