Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:04 PM

Airline of An-24 Involved in Crash Landing in Siberia Says Plane Operational for 42 Years

The An-24 aircraft that made an emergency landing and subsequently caught fire in the city of Nizhneangarsk in Russia's Republic of Buryatia in Siberia had been in service since 1977, a representative of Angara Airlines, which operated the flight, told Sputnik

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The An-24 aircraft that made an emergency landing and subsequently caught fire in the city of Nizhneangarsk in Russia's Republic of Buryatia in Siberia had been in service since 1977, a representative of Angara Airlines, which operated the flight, told Sputnik.

The accident took place earlier in the day. The An-24 plane, which was en route from the Eastern Siberian city of Ulan-Ude to Irkutsk via Nizhneangarsk, landed at 10:20 a.m. (02:20 GMT) in Nizhneangarsk before skidding off the runway. The aircraft subsequently crashed into a nearby building and caught fire. Two pilots were killed in the accident, while 31 of the 43 passengers sought medical attention.

"An-24, tail number 47366, had operated since 1977 [42 years]. Technically, the aircraft was in good condition, it was maintained in accordance with regulations," the agency's representative said.

In the meantime, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency said that the plane's crew reported that the left engine had failed and transmitted a distress signal approximately 18 miles from the local airport. After the signal, the airport's rescue service was brought to full alert.

A special commission was set up to investigate the accident, the agency later said in a statement on its website, which added that the agency's representatives will join the commission.

