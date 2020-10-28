Airline revenues forecast at half 2019 levels in 2021: IATA

UrduPoint.com
Airline industry revenues are expected to remain 46 percent lower in 2021 than the $838 billion booked in the last pre-coronavirus year of 2019, industry body IATA said Tuesday in a marked worsening of its forecasts

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Airline industry revenues are expected to remain 46 percent lower in 2021 than the $838 billion booked in the last pre-coronavirus year of 2019, industry body IATA said Tuesday in a marked worsening of its forecasts.

Its previous outlook for a smaller drop of 29 percent "was based on expectations for a demand recovery commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020," now unlikely to materialise because of renewed Covid-19 outbreaks and government restrictions in response, said the federation, which represents 290 airlines.

