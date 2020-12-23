UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airline Sacks Pilot Blamed For Taiwan's First Local Virus Infection Since April

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:22 PM

Airline sacks pilot blamed for Taiwan's first local virus infection since April

A pilot blamed for infecting two colleagues and causing Taiwan's first local coronavirus transmission since April was fired on Wednesday, his airline said

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A pilot blamed for infecting two colleagues and causing Taiwan's first local coronavirus transmission since April was fired on Wednesday, his airline said.

The island's clean streak of 253 days without local Covid-19 infections ended on Tuesday after a local woman who had contact with the pilot, a New Zealander, tested positive.

The man -- who worked for Taiwan's EVA Airways -- was slapped with a fine of Tw$300,000 ($10,600) for failing to "truthfully declare" his contacts and activities to health authorities once he learned he was infected.

The airline in a statement said he had violated pandemic prevention regulations and caused "serious damage to the company's reputation and image." The New Zealander did not wear a mask while on duty earlier this month despite being reminded by a Taiwanese pilot, who along with a Japanese colleague also tested positive, according to EVA Airways.

He was reported to have been coughing during a flight to the United States on December 12.

Health minister Chen Shih-chung said Wednesday that 170 out of 173 people who had contact with the infected local woman had tested negative for the virus, with three results pending.

Authorities said the pilot visited several locations, including two department stores, but had claimed he could not recall where he had been. He also failed to disclose his contact with the woman.

Pilots arriving in Taiwan currently undergo only three days of quarantine after each overseas trip, compared with the stricter two-week requirement for other international travellers. Authorities now plan to tighten those rules.

The infection is a blow for an island that has been lauded for its pandemic response, having recorded just 776 coronavirus cases and seven deaths after closing its borders early and implementing strict quarantine rules.

Since April 12 all positive cases have been from a small number of locals returning to the island, as well as the few foreigners allowed in for business reasons.

Related Topics

Business Company Fine Man United States April December Women All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

7 minutes ago

Austrian court overturns virus mask mandate in sch ..

17 seconds ago

Putin says expecting no change to US ties under Bi ..

19 seconds ago

Ex-president Gbagbo's party says ending 10-year bo ..

25 seconds ago

US jobless claims drop sharply latest week

4 minutes ago

France eye more success in 2021 but UEFA has to so ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.