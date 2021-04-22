Airline Trade Group Predicts Global Industry Losses of $47.7Bln in 2021 Due to Pandemic

Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hit global airlines, with losses of $47.7 billion projected in 2021, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hit global airlines, with losses of $47.7 billion projected in 2021, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

The expected shortfall is less than half the $126.4 billion reported in 2020, due in part to a rebound in domestic travel, However damage to the COVID-19 crisis continues to mount, primarily due to government imposed restrictions on international travel, IATA said in a press release.

"There is optimism in domestic markets where aviation's hallmark resilience is demonstrated by rebounds in markets without internal travel restrictions. Government imposed travel restrictions, however, continue to dampen the strong underlying demand for international travel," the release said.

Despite an estimated 2.4 billion people travelling by air in 2021, airlines will burn through a further $81 billion of cash, in addition to a "cash-burn" of $149 billion in 2020, the release added.

The IATA estimated that domestic passenger traffic could recover to 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, along with a modest improvement in international travel in late 2021 - especially in developed countries due to vaccination campaigns and widespread testing capacity.

The IATA predicted that international travel this year will recover to about 34 percent of 2019 levels.