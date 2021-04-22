UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airline Trade Group Predicts Global Industry Losses Of $47.7Bln In 2021 Due To Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:47 AM

Airline Trade Group Predicts Global Industry Losses of $47.7Bln in 2021 Due to Pandemic

Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hit global airlines, with losses of $47.7 billion projected in 2021, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Government imposed travel restrictions due to COVID-19 continue to hit global airlines, with losses of $47.7 billion projected in 2021, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

The expected shortfall is less than half the $126.4 billion reported in 2020, due in part to a rebound in domestic travel, However damage to the COVID-19 crisis continues to mount, primarily due to government imposed restrictions on international travel, IATA said in a press release.

"There is optimism in domestic markets where aviation's hallmark resilience is demonstrated by rebounds in markets without internal travel restrictions. Government imposed travel restrictions, however, continue to dampen the strong underlying demand for international travel," the release said.

Despite an estimated 2.4 billion people travelling by air in 2021, airlines will burn through a further $81 billion of cash, in addition to a "cash-burn" of $149 billion in 2020, the release added.

The IATA estimated that domestic passenger traffic could recover to 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, along with a modest improvement in international travel in late 2021 - especially in developed countries due to vaccination campaigns and widespread testing capacity.

The IATA predicted that international travel this year will recover to about 34 percent of 2019 levels.

Related Topics

Traffic 2019 2020 Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

20 minutes ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

35 minutes ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

35 minutes ago

ICE Announces That a Record 18,848 Murban Crude Oi ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala partners with Mohamed bin Zayed Species C ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,931 new COVID-19 cases, 1,898 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.