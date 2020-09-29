UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airline Traffic To Fall By Two-thirds This Year: IATA

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

Airline traffic to fall by two-thirds this year: IATA

Global airlines have revised traffic forecasts lower, sector federation IATA said Tuesday, warning that hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk without more state aid

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Global airlines have revised traffic forecasts lower, sector federation IATA said Tuesday, warning that hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk without more state aid.

The International Air Transport Association downgraded its 2020 traffic forecast following a "dismal end to the summer travel season" in the northern hemisphere and now expects it to be 66 percent below the level in 2019, a statement said.

IATA's previous forecast was for a drop of 63 percent, but that was before government reimposed travel restrictions in August and the outlook faltered for the rest of the year, it added.

The association, which represents 290 airlines, said that August traffic, which it measures in revenue passenger kilometres or RPKs, plunged by 75.3 percent from the same period in 2019.

A resurgence in coronavirus cases since then and more government restrictions to deal with them, has prevented a strong rebound.

"A much slower improvement is now expected," the statement added.

"Absent additional government relief measures and a reopening of borders, hundreds of thousands of airline jobs will disappear," said chief executive Alexandre de Juniac.

He called for a international programme of Covid-19 tests prior to a flight's departure to give governments the confidence to open borders and passengers confidence to board planes again.

A breakdown of the industry data indicated that domestic flights were attracting more passengers than international services, though in countries such as Australia and Japan, even domestic flights were way down.

The IATA has estimated that global traffic will not reach pre-pandemic levels before 2024, and that the sector will earn $419 million less this year owing to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Australia Traffic Same Japan August 2019 2020 From Government Industry Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber establishes integrated field hospital i ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 10 businesses, warns 11 for vi ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Officials Discuss Karabakh Conflict With A ..

55 seconds ago

Russian, Yemeni Foreign Ministers Note Need for De ..

57 seconds ago

US Outraged by Rocket Attack in Iraq, Urges Holdin ..

58 seconds ago

Sub-Committee-II PAC meeting held

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.