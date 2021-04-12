Airliner Bound for St. Petersburg Lands Safely Back in Sochi After Cabin Depressurization

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) A passenger plane bound for St. Petersburg landed safely back at Sochi International Airport on Sunday after cabinet depressurization, the airport said.

"The Azur Air flight, whose crew reported cabin depressurization after taking off en route from Sochi to Pulkovo, landed safely at 10:24 p.

m. [19:24 GMT] at Sochi airport. There are 190 passengers aboard," the airport said.

All services at the airport were put on high alert. Nobody was injured.