Airliner Comes Under Fire Near Cameroon Airport - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Airliner Comes Under Fire Near Cameroon Airport - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) A passenger plane came under fire in northwestern Cameroon on Sunday while landing at an airport near Bamenda, media said.

The Camair-Co airliner had its left wing hit by a bullet which pierced through into the cabin, according to the Cameroon New Agency.

The plane is said to have landed safety and the pilot was not hurt.

Fighting erupted in the anglophone northwestern part of Cameroon in late 2017 after residents complained of being marginalized by the Western African nation's French-speaking majority and the armed forces.

