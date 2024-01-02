Open Menu

Airliner On Fire On Runway At Tokyo's Haneda Airport: TV Images

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Airliner on fire on runway at Tokyo's Haneda airport: TV images

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A Japan Airlines airplane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, television pictures showed.

The images on broadcaster NHK showed the plane moving briskly along the runway before an explosion of orange flames burst from beneath it.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but television reports said that the Airbus collided with a coastguard aircraft.

It was also unclear how many people were on board but reports said passengers were being rushed off.

Officials were not immediately available for comment.

The television footage showed flames coming out of windows and the plane's nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it.

There was also burning debris on the runway.

Related Topics

Orange Tokyo Japan TV From Airport

Recent Stories

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

41 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination ..

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination papers to conclude tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining supp ..

Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining support for Test Cricket

2 hours ago
 $70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

2 hours ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

15 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

16 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

16 hours ago

More Stories From World