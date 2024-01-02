Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) A Japan Airlines airplane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, television pictures showed.

The images on broadcaster NHK showed the plane moving briskly along the runway before an explosion of orange flames burst from beneath it.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but television reports said that the Airbus collided with a coastguard aircraft.

It was also unclear how many people were on board but reports said passengers were being rushed off.

Officials were not immediately available for comment.

The television footage showed flames coming out of windows and the plane's nose on the ground as rescue workers sprayed it.

There was also burning debris on the runway.