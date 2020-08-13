UrduPoint.com
Airlines Contain COVID-19 To Under 50 Known Cases Among European Carriers - Trade Group

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) COVID-19 protocols imposed for air travel among European nations have proved effective, with fewer than 50 known cases of someone contracting the virus on a plane, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"Proof that airlines and airports are already successfully implementing these measures is that the risk of transmission on board remains low. Out of 20 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, there are less than 50 known cases of transmission on board," the release said.

Mitigation efforts include universal mask requirements in airports and on airplanes, with plane cabins and airports frequently subjected to deep cleaning measures.

The IATA urged governments to help restore passenger confidence that air travel is safe, even during a pandemic, by lifting travel restrictions and finding alternatives to quarantine requirements.

The release also included an updated forecast predicting a 60 percent drop in passenger numbers in 2020, with passenger demand recovering to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

