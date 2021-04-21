UrduPoint.com
Airlines Face US $ 47.7 Bn Loss In 2021, Worse Than Earlier Forecast: IATA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:51 PM

Airlines face US $ 47.7 bn loss in 2021, worse than earlier forecast: IATA

Airlines are forecast to lose $47.7 billion this year, worse than previously forecast, a global industry group said Wednesday, as the sector struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic

Airlines are forecast to lose $47.7 billion this year, worse than previously forecast, a global industry group said Wednesday, as the sector struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

On a brighter note, the International Air Transport Association slightly raised its forecast for global air passenger traffic, saying it would reach 43 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

More Stories From World

