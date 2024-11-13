Airlines Ground Bali Flights After Volcano Erupts
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Denpasar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Airlines cancelled flights to and from the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Wednesday, leaving travellers stranded after a nearby volcano catapulted an ash tower miles into the sky.
At least 16 international routes were affected after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki on Flores island spewed a nine-kilometre (5.6-mile) tower a day earlier, the general manager of Bali's international airport said in a statement.
Flights from Singapore, Hong Kong, Qatar, India, Australia, Malaysia, China's Pudong and South Korea's Incheon were all either delayed or grounded, Ahmad Syaugi Shahab said Wednesday.
Animal clinic worker Samsudin, 52, from Indonesia's main island was transiting in Bali to Malaysia and forced to spend the night at the airport.
"I'm sleeping here rather than going back to Java. It is far," he told AFP.
"I'm waiting here, until tomorrow," he added, saying he bought a new flight after his AirAsia ticket was refunded.
Australia's Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin Australia all grounded flights, while Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, India's IndiGo and Singapore's Scoot also listed flights as cancelled on Wednesday, an AFP journalist at Bali's airport said.
"Volcanic ash poses a significant threat to safe operations of the aircraft in the vicinity of volcanic clouds," said AirAsia as it announced several cancellations.
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific also listed its flights as cancelled, rescheduling routes to and from Bali until Thursday.
Multiple eruptions from the 1,703-metre (5,587-foot) twin-peaked volcano in recent weeks have killed nine people, with 31 injured and more than 11,000 evacuated, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said Tuesday.
Eruptions can pose serious risks to flights, disgorging fine ash that can damage jet engines and scour a plane's windscreen to the point of invisibility.
The island's tourism head called for calm after the cancellations, saying the island was "very safe" because the volcano is far away.
"Bali's tourism activity is still running normally," Tjok Bagus Pemayun said in a statement Wednesday.
But airlines said the situation was too dangerous to keep their planes in the sky.
Jetstar said all flights to and from Bali would be halted until noon on Thursday as it was "currently not safe to operate flights".
Malaysia Airlines said it had cancelled six flights Wednesday in a statement on its website, while Scoot said it scrapped two flights and rescheduled four more.
The airlines said they would monitor the volcano's status and provide updates.
Singapore Airlines was still listing its flights as running on Wednesday.
