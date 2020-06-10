UrduPoint.com
Airlines Hit Wall Of Debt After COVID Grounding

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Airlines hit wall of debt after COVID grounding

Their fleets grounded for months owing to the coronavirus, airlines have sought with varying degrees of success state assistance to avoid going under altogether

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Their fleets grounded for months owing to the coronavirus, airlines have sought with varying degrees of success state assistance to avoid going under altogether.

But ahead of a return to normal service many carriers are weighed down by debt as they seek to take wing when mass demand finally takes off again.

The forecast is for exceptionally cloudy skies with the International Air Transport Association in April saying passenger demand had plummeted 94.3 percent over early 2019 and warning receipts will more than halve this year.

On Tuesday, IATA said its 290 member carriers were heading for a combined historic net loss of more than $84 billion this year after the world went into mass lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19 and a further $15 billion next year.

Facing such losses, carriers have been queuing up for state support.

Governments have not turned a deaf ear, earmarking $123 billion to date, 67 billion of which will have to be reimbursed -- but the sector is set to burn through an estimated $60 billion of cash in the second quarter of 2020 alone.

Although the support is more than small beer, IATA estimates the carriers' debt pile will hit $550 billion -- a rise of 28 percent compared with before the virus crisis broke and 92 percent of expected 2021 revenues.

