Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose $27.8 bn in coronavirus crisis: IATA

Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday

The estimate is based on projections of a 13-percent full-year decline in passenger demand, mostly in China, the trade body said in a statement.