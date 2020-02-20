UrduPoint.com
Airlines In Asia-Pacific Stand To Lose $27.8 Bn In Coronavirus Crisis: IATA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

Airlines in Asia-Pacific stand to lose $27.8 bn in coronavirus crisis: IATA

Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday

Airlines operating in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose a combined $27.8 billion of revenue in the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.

The estimate is based on projections of a 13-percent full-year decline in passenger demand, mostly in China, the trade body said in a statement.

