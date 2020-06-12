Airlines launch legal action against UK over quarantine

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair on Friday said they have launched legal action against the UK government over its "flawed" 14-day quarantine introduced earlier this week in response to the coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair on Friday said they have launched legal action against the UK government over its "flawed" 14-day quarantine introduced earlier this week in response to the coronavirus.

The three airlines said the policy will "have a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs" and they have asked for their judicial review "to be heard as soon as possible".