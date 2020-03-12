Airlines Need 'Emergency Measures' to Survive Latest US Coronavirus Travel Limits - IATA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Global airlines need support from governments to survive extreme financial pressure from the US ban on travel from Europe in response to the coronavirus crisis, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned in a press release on Thursday.

"Airlines will need emergency measures to get through this crisis. Governments should be looking at all possible means to assist the industry through these extreme circumstances," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said in the release.