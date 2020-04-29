Airlines Record 53% Drop in Passenger Demand Amid Coronavirus Travel Restrictions - IATA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Airlines in March witnessed the biggest drop in passenger demand in recent history caused by the restrictions imposed over the COVId-19 pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for March 2020 showing that demand (measured in total revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) dived 52.9% compared to the year-ago period," the release said. "This was the largest decline in recent history, reflecting the impact of government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19."