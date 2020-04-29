UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airlines Record 53% Drop In Passenger Demand Amid Coronavirus Travel Restrictions - IATA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

Airlines Record 53% Drop in Passenger Demand Amid Coronavirus Travel Restrictions - IATA

Airlines in March witnessed the biggest drop in passenger demand in recent history caused by the restrictions imposed over the COVId-19 pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Airlines in March witnessed the biggest drop in passenger demand in recent history caused by the restrictions imposed over the COVId-19 pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.

"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for March 2020 showing that demand (measured in total revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) dived 52.9% compared to the year-ago period," the release said. "This was the largest decline in recent history, reflecting the impact of government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19."

Related Topics

Traffic March 2020 Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

41 minutes ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA signs PPA for 900MW 5th phase of Mohammed bin ..

56 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Exceeds 24,50 ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street Jumps 2%, Defying Record US Economic D ..

2 minutes ago

Two car lifters held; three cars recovered in Isla ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.