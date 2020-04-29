UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airlines Record 53% Drop In Passenger Demand Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - IATA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:16 PM

Airlines Record 53% Drop in Passenger Demand Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - IATA

Airlines in March witnessed the biggest drop in passenger demand in recent history caused by the restrictions imposed over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Air Transport Association said in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Airlines in March witnessed the biggest drop in passenger demand in recent history caused by the restrictions imposed over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Air Transport Association said in a release on Wednesday.

"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for March 2020 showing that demand (measured in total revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) dived 52.9 percent compared to the year-ago period," the release said. "This was the largest decline in recent history, reflecting the impact of government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"

IATA noted that global passenger volumes returned to levels last seen in 2006.

"March international passenger demand shrank 55.8 percent compared to March 2019. That is much worse than the 10.3 percent year-to-year decline in February. All regions recorded double-digit percentage traffic declines," the release said.

IATA also said demand for domestic travel shrank 47.8 percent in March compared to March 2019 with double-digit percentage declines in all markets.

Related Topics

Traffic February March 2019 2020 Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

5 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

50 minutes ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.