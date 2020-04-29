Airlines Record 53% Drop in Passenger Demand Amid COVID-19 Travel Restrictions - IATA

Airlines in March witnessed the biggest drop in passenger demand in recent history caused by the restrictions imposed over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Air Transport Association said in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Airlines in March witnessed the biggest drop in passenger demand in recent history caused by the restrictions imposed over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the International Air Transport Association said in a release on Wednesday.

"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for March 2020 showing that demand (measured in total revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) dived 52.9 percent compared to the year-ago period," the release said. "This was the largest decline in recent history, reflecting the impact of government actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"

IATA noted that global passenger volumes returned to levels last seen in 2006.

"March international passenger demand shrank 55.8 percent compared to March 2019. That is much worse than the 10.3 percent year-to-year decline in February. All regions recorded double-digit percentage traffic declines," the release said.

IATA also said demand for domestic travel shrank 47.8 percent in March compared to March 2019 with double-digit percentage declines in all markets.