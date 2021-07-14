Airlines reject EU plan to tax jet fuel: IATA

An EU plan to progressively tax jet fuel on flights within the bloc is "counter-productive to the goal of sustainable aviation", the International Air Transport Association warned on Wednesday

"Aviation is committed to decarbonization as a global industry. We don't need persuading, or punitive measures like taxes to motivate change," an IATA statement said.