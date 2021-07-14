UrduPoint.com
Airlines Reject EU Plan To Tax Jet Fuel: IATA

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:29 PM

Airlines reject EU plan to tax jet fuel: IATA

An EU plan to progressively tax jet fuel on flights within the bloc is "counter-productive to the goal of sustainable aviation", the International Air Transport Association warned on Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :An EU plan to progressively tax jet fuel on flights within the bloc is "counter-productive to the goal of sustainable aviation", the International Air Transport Association warned on Wednesday.

"Aviation is committed to decarbonization as a global industry. We don't need persuading, or punitive measures like taxes to motivate change," an IATA statement said.

