Airlines Report Tiny COVID-19 Risk With 1 Case for Every 27Mln Passengers - Trade Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The risk of contracting the novel coronavirus on a passenger airline is so miniscule that of 1.2 billion passengers that flew so far this year, air carriers reported just 44 confirmed or probable cases, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a press release.

"We recognize that this may be an underestimate but even if 90% of the cases were un-reported, it would be one case for every 2.7 million travelers," IATA's Medical Adviser David Powell said in the release on Thursday. "Furthermore, the vast majority of published cases ocurred before the wearing of face coverings inflight became widespread.

"

Masks, first recommended by the IATA in June, have since become a standard requirement for airline passengers, the release said.

The industry claims High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters and systems that replace cabin air supplies every two minutes add a key layer of protection to universal face coverings now used by passengers and crew.

The release cited experiments by the aircraft manufacturer Airbus demonstrating that filtering systems reduce the concentration of respiratory droplets - a Primary source of coronavirus transmission - to a level comparable to an indoor environment where people remain six feet apart.