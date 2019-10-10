Airlines Suspend Flight Operations in Tokyo Airports as Typhoon Approaches Japan - Reports

Japan's airlines are suspending all domestic flights operating from Tokyo's airports ahead of the expected landfall of Typhoon Hagibis this weekend, the NHK broadcasting service reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Japan 's airlines are suspending all domestic flights operating from Tokyo 's airports ahead of the expected landfall of Typhoon Hagibis this weekend, the NHK broadcasting service reported on Thursday.

All Nippon Airways already canceled its flights in Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports on Saturday due to the approaching typhoon, the media outlet said, adding that this will affect as many as 370 domestic flights.

The company might also suspend flights at the Osaka and Chubu international airports, according to the broadcaster.

Six weekend flights have been canceled by Japan Airlines, and other domestic companies may soon follow suit.

Passengers have reportedly been warned to check their flight information on the airlines' websites.