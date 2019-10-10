UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airlines Suspend Flight Operations In Tokyo Airports As Typhoon Approaches Japan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:49 PM

Airlines Suspend Flight Operations in Tokyo Airports as Typhoon Approaches Japan - Reports

Japan's airlines are suspending all domestic flights operating from Tokyo's airports ahead of the expected landfall of Typhoon Hagibis this weekend, the NHK broadcasting service reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Japan's airlines are suspending all domestic flights operating from Tokyo's airports ahead of the expected landfall of Typhoon Hagibis this weekend, the NHK broadcasting service reported on Thursday.

All Nippon Airways already canceled its flights in Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports on Saturday due to the approaching typhoon, the media outlet said, adding that this will affect as many as 370 domestic flights.

The company might also suspend flights at the Osaka and Chubu international airports, according to the broadcaster.

Six weekend flights have been canceled by Japan Airlines, and other domestic companies may soon follow suit.

Passengers have reportedly been warned to check their flight information on the airlines' websites.

Related Topics

Company Osaka Tokyo Japan May Media All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

21 minutes ago

Tickets now on sale for Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tour ..

21 minutes ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

27 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

36 minutes ago

Trump Says To Meet With China's Vice Premier on Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.