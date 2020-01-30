UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airlines To Cut, Suspend Some Chinese Routes Amid Virus Worries

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

Airlines to cut, suspend some Chinese routes amid virus worries

South Korea's airlines are reorganizing their flight schedules on Chinese routes in preemptive measures to avoid fallout from the fast-spreading new coronavirus, industry sources said Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :South Korea's airlines are reorganizing their flight schedules on Chinese routes in preemptive measures to avoid fallout from the fast-spreading new coronavirus, industry sources said Thursday.

Korean Air Lines Co., the country's national flag carrier, said it will reduce or suspend some of its flights to China from Sunday in line with global airlines that take similar steps amid mounting fears about the virus, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"We will halt or suspend services on some of our Chinese routes next week to respond to declining demand to and from China due to closure of tour destinations in China and the cancellation of business trips there," the company said in a statement.

On Sunday, the country's biggest full-service carrier will suspend services on routes from Incheon to Huangshan, Zhangjiajie, Changsha and Kunming, on routes from Busan to Beijing and Nanjing, and on routes from Jeju Island to Beijing, the statement said.

The company also plans to reduce the number of flights on routes from Incheon to Qingdao, Shenyang and Beijing and routes from Busan to Qingdao and Shanghai, effective the same day.

Korean Air's four flights a week to Wuhan will be suspended until March 27, the company said.

"Customers who cancel or postpone flights to China will be exempted from paying charges for cancellations or postponements until the end of March," a company spokeswoman said.

Most flight attendants are currently wearing masks while serving customers, with hand sanitizers and masks provided to all airline personnel and passengers at the airport, she said.

Asiana Airlines Inc., the country's second-biggest airline, also plans to suspend routes from Incheon to less popular Chinese cities next month -- Gulin and Haikou starting Feb. 1 and Changsha beginning Feb. 3.

Low-cost carriers have joined the two full-service carriers by taking preventive measures to minimize the impact of the crisis on their businesses this year.

South Korea has reported four confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, and the authorities have raised the country's infectious disease alert level one notch from yellow to orange, the third highest.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

Concerns about the respiratory ailment now extend beyond health to its impact on the economy.

Among businesses, the airline industry appears set to bear the brunt of the fallout from the coronavirus if it continues to spread across borders, further sapping travel demand.

Analysts expect airlines will suffer a decline in sales in the first and second quarters as it will take some time for the virus to be contained.

In particular, Asiana which earns nearly 20 percent of its sales from sales of flights to Chinese cities is expected to post weak earnings results in the first quarter if demand on Chinese routes continues to decline due to the virus.

Related Topics

Business China Company Orange Alert Haikou Qingdao Wuhan Changsha Kunming Nanjing Beijing Shanghai Jeju Incheon Busan Same March Sunday Post All From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Murderer awarded death sentence and Rs 400,000 fin ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Claims About Russ ..

34 seconds ago

Muneeba Ali determined to execute her plans in T20 ..

3 minutes ago

French national critical after avalanche at Japan ..

37 seconds ago

I had visited many A class dispensary far flung a ..

41 seconds ago

UAE sets Guinness world record for longest handsha ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.