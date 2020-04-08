UrduPoint.com
Airlines To Take Russians Out Of New York, Male, Tokyo, Goa April 8-13 - Ministry

Wed 08th April 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian airlines plan to take Russians out of New York, Male, Tokyo, Goa and other cities on April 8-13, the Russian Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the ministry said the working group had formed a preliminary schedule of flights to take Russians out of other countries for the coming days.

"Two Aeroflot flights from New York and Male to Moscow are scheduled on April 8. Aeroflot may deliver Russians from Denpasar to Moscow on April 9. Aeroflot flights from Thailand to Moscow and St. Petersburg are also planned on April 10. The airline may deliver Russians from Larnaca to these same cities," it said.

