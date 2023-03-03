Airplane Forced to Make Emergency Landing in Florida Due to Fire in Cabin - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) A Spirit Airlines Flight 259 bound to Orlando, Florida, was forced to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida, when a lithium-ion battery in a laptop stored in a carry-on luggage compartment caught fire, ABC affiliate WJXX reported on Thursday.

At least ten people were hospitalized after the airplane landed in Jacksonville without incident and quickly pulled up to the terminal to allow fire rescue teams on board the airplane, the report said.

All those hospitalized, including members of the crew, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the report also said.

The flight crew was able to put out the fire with the help of a retired fireman on board the airplane within 20 minutes, but the abundance of smoke in the cabin forced the pilot's hand, the report said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that lithium-ion batteries pose a risk of overheating and is advising passengers to place spare ones in carry-on bags only.

Last year, the FAA reported 62 flight-related incidents involving lithium batteries carried by passengers in their luggage.