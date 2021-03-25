UrduPoint.com
Airplane Hijacker Detained At Mauritania Airport, He Has US Citizenship - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Airplane Hijacker Detained at Mauritania Airport, He Has US Citizenship - Reports

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A man who hijacked an empty plane at the Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport in Mauritania on Thursday is detained, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

According to the source, the hijacker has US citizenship.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the man hijacked the plane and threatened to blow it up if security forces make an attempt to arrest him. According to sources, the hijacker wanted to fly away on the plane.

More Stories From World

