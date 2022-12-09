UrduPoint.com

Airport Employees Across US Rally To Go On Strike For Better Working Conditions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Airport Employees Across US Rally to Go on Strike for Better Working Conditions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Thousands of workers from airports across the United States are rallying to go on strike in an effort to improve their pay and benefits as well as their working conditions, NBC news reported on Thursday.

Workers at 15 US airports, including those in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Phoenix, plan to participate in the on-site rallies, the report said.

Formal strikes that could disrupt airport operations are planned at Boston's Logan International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Newark Liberty International Airport, the report said.

The workers comprise a wide cross section of employees and include janitors, security guards, baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners and others, the report said.

The workers are also rallying to support the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act, which was introduced in June by US Senator Ed Markey, and seeks to implement a $15 minimum wage for employees as well as affordable healthcare, paid time off, holidays and other benefits, the report added.

The strike comes at a time of worsening economic conditions when US airlines are experiencing a range of challenges such as higher fuel costs and employee shortages, according to the report.

Related Topics

Holidays Los Angeles Logan Newark Phoenix Dallas Boston Miami Chicago New York United States June From Jobs Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Austria Losing Neutral Status Harms Moscow-Vienna ..

Austria Losing Neutral Status Harms Moscow-Vienna Relations - Russian Ambassador

26 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa f ..

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa fall

2 hours ago
 EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision o ..

EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision on Russia's TV Rain Violation o ..

2 hours ago
 President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

2 hours ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

2 hours ago
 Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurologica ..

Celine Dion cancels shows due to 'rare neurological disorder'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.