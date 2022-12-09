Airport Employees Across US Rally to Go on Strike for Better Working Conditions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Thousands of workers from airports across the United States are rallying to go on strike in an effort to improve their pay and benefits as well as their working conditions, NBC news reported on Thursday.

Workers at 15 US airports, including those in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Phoenix, plan to participate in the on-site rallies, the report said.

Formal strikes that could disrupt airport operations are planned at Boston's Logan International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Newark Liberty International Airport, the report said.

The workers comprise a wide cross section of employees and include janitors, security guards, baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners and others, the report said.

The workers are also rallying to support the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act, which was introduced in June by US Senator Ed Markey, and seeks to implement a $15 minimum wage for employees as well as affordable healthcare, paid time off, holidays and other benefits, the report added.

The strike comes at a time of worsening economic conditions when US airlines are experiencing a range of challenges such as higher fuel costs and employee shortages, according to the report.