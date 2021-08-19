Airport in Kabul Able to Function Safely - US Defense Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US force has secured the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and it is able to function safely, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Wednesday.

"In concert with forces from allies, our troops have set up defensive positions around the airport and the airport is able to function safely," Austin said during a press briefing.