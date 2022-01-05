MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The airport in the Kazakh city of Aktau, the capital of Mangystau region, has ceased its operations amid unrest in the country, according to Kazakh flagship airline Air Astana.

Earlier in the day, the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym‘Jomart Tokayev, imposed a state of emergency in the Mangystau region until January 19, also introducing a curfew and restricting travel into and from the region.

Russian flagship airline Aeroflot canceled a flight from Moscow to Kazakhstan's Almaty amid the anti-government protests in Kazakhstan, according to Aeroflot's online departures board. The cancellation is also confirmed on the online departures board of Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. An Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Nur-Sultan is currently on the flight schedule.