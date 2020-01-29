UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airport In Russia's Khabarovsk Beefs Up Security Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 07:40 AM

Airport in Russia's Khabarovsk Beefs Up Security Measures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The airport in Russia's Khabarovsk, which is located 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Chinese border, has strengthened security measures among its employees due to the coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country, the airport's spokeswoman Anastasiya Khaustova told Sputnik.

"Security measures are followed in accordance with current requirements.

Airport terminal employees work in masks, gloves, premises are processed with special agents, quartzing is carried out," Khaustova said.

A new form of coronavirus appeared in China's city of Wuhan in late December and has become a major point of concern for the international community. The latest data from China's National Health Commission show that over 130 people have died and more than 5,900 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Related Topics

Russia China Died Wuhan Khabarovsk December Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

5 hours ago

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

8 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

8 hours ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.