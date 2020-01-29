(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) The airport in Russia's Khabarovsk, which is located 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Chinese border, has strengthened security measures among its employees due to the coronavirus outbreak in the neighboring country, the airport's spokeswoman Anastasiya Khaustova told Sputnik.

"Security measures are followed in accordance with current requirements.

Airport terminal employees work in masks, gloves, premises are processed with special agents, quartzing is carried out," Khaustova said.

A new form of coronavirus appeared in China's city of Wuhan in late December and has become a major point of concern for the international community. The latest data from China's National Health Commission show that over 130 people have died and more than 5,900 cases have been confirmed in the country.