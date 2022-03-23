UrduPoint.com

Airport In Somali Capital Suspends Air Traffic After Militant Attack - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 07:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The airport in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu has suspended air traffic after an attack by militants was repelled by security services, Radio Dalsan reported, citing airport employees.

Somali media earlier reported shooting near Mogadishu airport when Al Shabaab militants (affiliate movement of al Qaeda terrorist group, banned in Russia) attacked a camp housing foreign diplomatic missions.

The airport canceled local and international flights after the attack, according to staff, the broadcaster reported. Two gunmen attempted to enter the building but security services stopped them, the police said.

Al Shabaab said they shot and killed several Somali and African Union military, according to the Garowe Online news agency.

Al Shabaab is a terrorist group waging an insurgency against the Somalian government and obstructing UN humanitarian activities.

The United States carries out regular strikes on Al-Shabaab positions.

Somalia collapsed as a unified nation in 1991 with the downfall of Siad Barre's dictatorship. The international community recognized the Federal government as the only legitimate authority in the country, which controls the capital Mogadishu and several other areas. The rest of Somalia is controlled by unrecognized state entities or self-governed, including the unrecognized Republic of Somaliland in the north and the autonomous Puntland region in the east.

>