UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airport In Ukraine's Odessa Checked After Bomb Threat, People Evacuated - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:20 PM

Airport in Ukraine's Odessa Checked After Bomb Threat, People Evacuated - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The police of Ukraine's Odessa have evacuated people from the city airport and started to search for a bomb after an unknown person drove a minibus into the airport's building and said that there was a bomb in the terminal, an aide to the regional police chief, Ruslan Forostyak, said on Wednesday.

"There is an emergency at the airport of Odessa. An unknown person drove a minibus into the airport, broke into the terminal in a neck face mask and a jacket with the word 'Conscience' on his back and started shouting that the airport had been mined.

He was detained by police officers. Passengers in the terminal and staff have been evacuated. They [police] are searching for a bomb, flights were delayed," Forostyak wrote on Facebook.

The press service of the Odessa region police said that officers were also checking information about bombs in several other facilities in Odessa, including the city council and the security service buildings.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Facebook Odessa From Airport

Recent Stories

President appoints new judges to Courts of First I ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $69.62 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Exhibition on Ugandan culture to open in NYU Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Public Opinion split regarding punishment of lawye ..

2 hours ago

UAE royal family allowed to hunt Houbara Bustard

2 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.