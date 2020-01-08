(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The police of Ukraine's Odessa have evacuated people from the city airport and started to search for a bomb after an unknown person drove a minibus into the airport's building and said that there was a bomb in the terminal, an aide to the regional police chief, Ruslan Forostyak, said on Wednesday.

"There is an emergency at the airport of Odessa. An unknown person drove a minibus into the airport, broke into the terminal in a neck face mask and a jacket with the word 'Conscience' on his back and started shouting that the airport had been mined.

He was detained by police officers. Passengers in the terminal and staff have been evacuated. They [police] are searching for a bomb, flights were delayed," Forostyak wrote on Facebook.

The press service of the Odessa region police said that officers were also checking information about bombs in several other facilities in Odessa, including the city council and the security service buildings.