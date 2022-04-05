UrduPoint.com

Airport In Yemeni Capital To Resume International Flights Amid Ceasefire -Airport Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Airport in Yemeni Capital to Resume International Flights Amid Ceasefire -Airport Director

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The airport in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa will resume international fights for the first time in seven years of civil strife, starting to send and receive flights from Cairo, Khaled al-Shayef, director of the Sanaa airport, told Yemeni broadcaster Al-Masirah.

"We expect the first flights from Sanaa to Cairo to begin within the next two days. Two flights a week is only 10% of the needs of the Yemeni people, but we consider this the start of the airport's full operation," al-Shayef said.

The international airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, stopped receiving commercial flights in 2015, when the Saudi Arabia- led coalition joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side. The coalition air force has consistently carried airstrikes against Sana'a airport over the years, saying that the Houthis are using airport as a drone-launch facility to conduct strikes on Saudi territory.

The airport worked only to receive planes of the UN and other humanitarian organizations despite inability to ensure the safety of flights due to equipment damaged by airstrikes.

On March 29, the command of the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the suspension of military operations in Yemen. According to the military coalition statement, the suspension of military operations is the time for the "success of inter-Yemeni talks", as well as "creating a positive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan to establish peace and ensure security and stability in Yemen."

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at facilities in Saudi territory.

Related Topics

Firing United Nations Yemen Saudi Cairo Sanaa Saudi Arabia March 2015 From Government Arab Airport Ramadan

Recent Stories

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Ta ..

US, Russia Not in Position to Have Arms Control Talks But Interest Remains - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Wester ..

Twenty-Two Bags With Human Remains Found in Western Mexico - Reports

2 hours ago
 Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab Sta ..

Russia Wants Syria to Return to League of Arab States Soon - Lavrov

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

2 hours ago
 Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to ..

Serbia Should Not Be Denied Accession to EU Due to Friendly Ties With Russia - E ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Mini ..

Russian Ambassador Summoned to German Foreign Ministry, 40 Diplomats Expelled - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.