Airport in Yemeni Capital to Resume International Flights Amid Ceasefire -Airport Director

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The airport in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa will resume international fights for the first time in seven years of civil strife, starting to send and receive flights from Cairo, Khaled al-Shayef, director of the Sanaa airport, told Yemeni broadcaster Al-Masirah.

"We expect the first flights from Sanaa to Cairo to begin within the next two days. Two flights a week is only 10% of the needs of the Yemeni people, but we consider this the start of the airport's full operation," al-Shayef said.

The international airport in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, which is controlled by Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, stopped receiving commercial flights in 2015, when the Saudi Arabia- led coalition joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side. The coalition air force has consistently carried airstrikes against Sana'a airport over the years, saying that the Houthis are using airport as a drone-launch facility to conduct strikes on Saudi territory.

The airport worked only to receive planes of the UN and other humanitarian organizations despite inability to ensure the safety of flights due to equipment damaged by airstrikes.

On March 29, the command of the Saudi-led Arab coalition announced the suspension of military operations in Yemen. According to the military coalition statement, the suspension of military operations is the time for the "success of inter-Yemeni talks", as well as "creating a positive atmosphere during the holy month of Ramadan to establish peace and ensure security and stability in Yemen."

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at facilities in Saudi territory.