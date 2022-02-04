Airport Logistics Company Swissport Faces Hacker Attack, Leading to Flight Delays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Swiss logistics company Swissport, which provides cargo processing services at airports, was the target of a hacking attack, causing flight backlog, particularly at Zurich airport.

On Friday, a Swissport spokeswoman told Swiss newspaper Blick that the company's IT infrastructure was attacked Thursday morning by a "ransomware program." Several servers were damaged, leaving some systems temporarily unavailable.

In particular, the systems used for passenger and cargo scheduling were affected.

Zurich Airport spokeswoman Raffaela Ackermann told Sputnik that 22 flights were delayed by 3 to 20 minutes due to the attack on Swissport on Thursday.

"Today it (Swissport disruption) did not have a significant impact on flight performance in Zurich, we sometimes recorded marginal delays by less than 15 minutes," Ackermann added.

Swissport's website is still unavailable.