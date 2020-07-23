UrduPoint.com
Airport Of Belgium's Liege Hit By Fire, No People Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:20 AM

Airport of Belgium's Liege Hit by Fire, No People Injured - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) A heavy fire has hit the airport of Belgium's city of Liege, local media reported adding that no people have been injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted on late Wednesday in the hangar of the Aeroservices company, the Tele Liege broadcaster reported.

According to the airport's spokesperson, Christian Delcourt, three flights have been redirected to other airports. As all the firefighters were tackling the blaze in the hangar, pilots were allowed to decide whether to land in Liege or not.

The airport later confirmed that no people had been injured as a result of the fire, which, however, caused serious material damage.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.

More Stories From World

