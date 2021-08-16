Airport of Kabul Resumes Commercial Flights - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The international airport of Kabul has resumed commercial flights suspended over the seizure of the city by the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia), Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told Sputnik.

"U.S. Forces have now assumed responsibilities for air traffic control at the airport, supported by Afghan counterparts.

Commercial traffic continues, though it has experienced some sporadic stoppages and delay," Kirby said on late Sunday.

On Sunday, the Taliban entered Kabul, after which President Ashraf Ghani announced resignation and left the country. Ghani said his decision was dictated by the desire to prevent violence as the militants were ready to carry out an attack on the capital.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.