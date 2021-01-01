UrduPoint.com
Airport Of New Zealand's Gisborne Reports About Evacuation Over Bomb Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) The airport of New Zealand's northeastern city of Gisborne said that there was mass evacuation in it on Friday over a bomb threat.

"A bomb threat has closed Gisborne Aiport and the terminal was evacuated just after 11 this morning [22:00 on Thursday GMT].

Mid air flights have been diverted, and portaloos are being brought in for the dozens of passengers, and family, stuck waiting on the grass area along Aerodrome Road. No one is allowed back into the terminal or into the car park to get their cars," the airport wrote on its Facebook page.

Police, which ordered the evacuation, are currently establishing the details of the received threat.

The incident resulted in the delay of several flights.

