Airport Of Russia's Khabarovsk Evacuated Over False Bombing Threat For 4th Time In 2 Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:40 AM

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Passengers and staff of the airport of Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk were evacuated on Friday over a false bombing threat in the fourth such incident in two weeks, a spokesperson for the airport told Sputnik.

"As of 8:45 a.m. [22:45 GMT on Thursday], a message warning about the bombing threat has been received via the official website of the airport of Khabarovsk. Passengers and staff were promptly evacuated. At 10:20 a.m., all the operational activities were completed, no threats have been found," the spokesperson said.

The airport is working normally now, according to the spokesperson, who added that the incident made passengers of two flights - from Moscow and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk - wait for some time in the planes.

Last week, the airport of Khabarovsk was evacuated over false bombing threats three times. It remains unclear whether the incidents are linked to the wave of protests in the Khabarovsk Territory against the detention of former Governor Sergei Furgal.

More Stories From World

