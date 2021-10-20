Airport Terminal in Manchester Remains Closed Following Suspicious Package Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The second terminal of the UK airport in Manchester remains closed after a suspicious package was reported in the terminal, with flights operating from the terminal one, a spokesperson for the airport told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The second terminal remains closed while Greater Manchester police continue to assess reports of the suspicious package. All flights will operate from the first terminal until further notice," the spokesperson told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, the representative of the airport said that an evacuation was underway at Manchester Airport following the report of a suspicious package, with Greater Manchester police being in charge of the incident.